White Sox's Leury Garcia: Rehab stint not expected
Garcia (hamstring) is not expected to need a rehab stint before returning to the White Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Garcia has been out since Monday with a strained left hamstring. Despite the positive news, the outfielder has yet to ramp his activity back up, so it remains to be seen whether or not he'll be able to return after the minimum 10 days. Adam Engel has been Chicago's center fielder while Garcia has been injured.
