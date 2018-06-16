White Sox's Leury Garcia: Rehabbing at Triple-A
Garcia will make a rehab start at Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.
Garcia has been out since late May with a left knee sprain but appears to be nearing a return. Prior to his injury, the 27-year-old was hitting an unremarkable .262/.308/.369, though his nine steals in 39 games represented a solid return.
