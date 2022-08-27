Garcia (back) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Garcia will rejoin the active roster after a minimal stint on the injured list due to a lower-back strain. He went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts during a rehab game at Triple-A Charlotte on Friday and should see plenty of playing time at second base since Yoan Moncada (hamstring) landed on the IL on Saturday.
