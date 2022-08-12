site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: white-soxs-leury-garcia-remains-out-of-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Remains out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Garcia isn't starting Friday against the Tigers.
Garcia recently started four consecutive games, but he'll be held out of the lineup for a third consecutive matchup. Lenyn Sosa is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read