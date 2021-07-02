Garcia (undisclosed) remains out of the starting lineup Friday against the Tigers.
Garcia was scratched from Thursday's lineup but was able to enter late as a defensive replacement. It's not clear what he's dealing with at this point. He could be available off the bench again Friday, with further update possibly coming from the White Sox following the game. Danny Mendick will start at second base and bat ninth.
