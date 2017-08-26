White Sox's Leury Garcia: Remains out Saturday
Garcia (back) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.
Garcia was forced out of Thursday's game with a stiff back, and he'll miss a second straight game as he continues to nurse the ailment. The 26-year-old will remain day-to-day for now. Alen Hanson is starting in left field in his place, batting leadoff.
