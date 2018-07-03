White Sox's Leury Garcia: Remains out Tuesday
Garcia (finger) is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Reds.
Garcia exited Sunday's contest against the Rangers after jamming his finger. He did not appear in Monday's game and remains out of the lineup Tuesday, with Daniel Palka starting again in left field.
