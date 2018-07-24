White Sox's Leury Garcia: Replaces Avisail Garcia Monday
Garcia, who was originally out of Monday's starting lineup, was inserted in right field after Avisail Garcia was scratched due to an illness. He went 1-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in a 5-3 win over the Angels.
Leury Garcia has been getting regular at-bats at a variety of positions while hitting .316 (12-for-38) with six runs, four extra-base hits, five RBI and a stolen base over his last 10 games. Avisail Garcia entered Monday's game late as a defensive replacement, so he could be back in the lineup Tuesday. If so, Leury Garcia can move back to center field or left field.
