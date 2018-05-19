White Sox's Leury Garcia: Replaces Delmonico Friday
Garcia entered Friday's game after Nicky Delmonico suffered a broken bone in the middle finger of his right hand, Andy Martinez of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Delmonico will miss 4-6 weeks, which opens the door to a full-time gig for Garcia. With Avisail Garcia (hamstring) still out and now Delmonico, there should be plenty of outfield at-bats for Leury Garcia.
