Garcia is out of Sunday's lineup versus the Astros while dealing with knee soreness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 30-year-old missed some time earlier in the week with the knee issue but started Saturday's contest, though he's apparently still nursing the injury. Manager Tony La Russa said Garcia could play but "It's best not to push him," so the utility man will receive the day off ahead of Monday's scheduled off day.