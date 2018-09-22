Garcia (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Saturday's game against the Cubs, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Garcia had been on the shelf cine Aug. 21 with a left hamstring strain, but he's finally returned to health. The 27-year-old will look to finish out the season strong after slashing .280/.310/.391 through 77 games in 2018.