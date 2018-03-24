White Sox's Leury Garcia: Returns to action
Garcia (personal) is back in Saturday's lineup, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Garcia missed the last few days due to a personal matter but looks to be ready to go heading into this weekend. The 27-year-old will likely serve as a the White Sox's fourth outfielder during this upcoming season.
