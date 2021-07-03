Garcia (undisclosed) is starting Saturday's game against the Tigers.
Garcia was scratched from the lineup for an undisclosed reason Thursday, but he'll start in right field and bat fifth in his return to the starting nine Saturday. He's gone 5-for-22 with a homer, two runs and four RBI across his last seven appearances.
