Garcia started in right field and went 3-for-4 in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Rays.

Garcia had taken a seat Sunday against Seattle lefty Wade LeBlanc, but was atop the order Monday against Tampy Bay southpaw Blake Snell, the AL's reigning Cy Young Award winner. He's played in seven of nine games, hitting safely in all seven, and Sunday's day off was more about keeping players fresh than sitting him against left-handers.