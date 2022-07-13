Garcia isn't starting Wednesday against Cleveland.
Garcia went 0-for-4 with a strikeout during the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians and will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three matchups. Josh Harrison is starting at the keystone and batting eighth.
