Garcia started at third base in place of Yoan Moncada (illness) and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 8-7 extra-inning win over the Rays.

Garcia extended his hitting streak to five games with Wednesday's knock, and he's batting .324 (12-for-37) during a stretch of nine consecutive starts. The last three of those starts have come at third base for Moncada, who is expected to return Thursday. That should end Garcia's run at the hot corner, but he's available for duty at second base, shortstop and any of the three outfield spots if needed.