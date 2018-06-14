Garcia (knee) was able to run the bases prior to Chicago's game Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Fegan added that manager Rick Renteria didn't specify a timetable for Garcia and that he was noncommittal when discussing a potential rehab assignment, leading to the assumption that the outfielder will need a little more time before returning. Garcia has been out with a left knee sprain since May 23 when he left a game against Baltimore due to the issue. Expect him to participate in some baserunning drills this weekend.