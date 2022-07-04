Garcia went 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored in Sunday's 13-4 win over the Giants.

Garcia did his part by getting on base, and he was brought home each time by Seby Zavala, who was the other White Sox batter to post a three-hit game. This was Garcia's third multi-hit effort in his last five games as he continues to hold down a regular spot in the lineup. The 31-year-old switch-hitter hasn't hit safely in consecutive contests in a month, however, and his .206/.230/.273 slash line for the year inspires little confidence in his long-term success. He's added two home runs, 14 RBI, 22 runs scored and a stolen base through 205 plate appearances.