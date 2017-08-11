White Sox's Leury Garcia: Scores winning run Thursday
Garcia went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's 3-2 extra-inning win over Houston.
Garcia singled to lead off the 11th inning and took the extra base when Josh Reddick bobbled the ball, putting him in position to score the game-winning run on Yoan Moncada's walk-off single. The 26-year-old outfielder has been in the lineup every day since returning from a finger injury in late July. He'll remain a regular from here on out and often bats leadoff, so he'll give fantasy owners plenty of plate appearances. The question remains can he maintain his career-best numbers. Garcia is hitting .289/.341/.449 over 249 plate appearances.
