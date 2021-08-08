Garcia was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Cubs but isn't injured, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The 30-year-old was slated to play shortstop in Sunday's series finale, but Tim Anderson will join the starting nine and lead off. Since Garcia isn't dealing with an injury, he'll be available off the bench.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Benefiting from versatility•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Out for Game 1 of twin bill•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Gets Sunday off•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Makes fifth straight start at 2B•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Drives in three in win•