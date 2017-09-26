White Sox's Leury Garcia: Season over
Garcia (thumb) will not play again this season, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.
He will end up missing the final 29 games of the season with a sprained right thumb. Garcia was surprisingly competent in his age-26 season, slashing .270/.316/.423 with nine home runs and eight steals in 326 plate appearances. According to FanGraphs, he was worth 1.1 wins over a replacement player, which ranks second among all White Sox outfielders behind Avisail Garcia. Look for Garcia to enter spring training with a chance at earning a prominent role on the rebuilding White Sox.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Lands on DL with sprained thumb•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Leaves with hand injury•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Back in lineup Sunday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Remains out Saturday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Held out Friday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Leaves with stiff back•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...