Garcia (thumb) will not play again this season, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

He will end up missing the final 29 games of the season with a sprained right thumb. Garcia was surprisingly competent in his age-26 season, slashing .270/.316/.423 with nine home runs and eight steals in 326 plate appearances. According to FanGraphs, he was worth 1.1 wins over a replacement player, which ranks second among all White Sox outfielders behind Avisail Garcia. Look for Garcia to enter spring training with a chance at earning a prominent role on the rebuilding White Sox.