Garcia was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a strained left hamstring.

Garcia suffered the injury during Sunday's series finale against the Rays. The severity of the issue remains unclear at this point, but the outfielder will be sidelined at least until late next week as a result of his placement on the DL. Ryan LaMarre was summoned from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding roster move and is a candidate -- along with Adam Engel -- to pick up starts in center field while Garcia is sidelined.

