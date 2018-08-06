White Sox's Leury Garcia: Sent to disabled list
Garcia was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a strained left hamstring.
Garcia suffered the injury during Sunday's series finale against the Rays. The severity of the issue remains unclear at this point, but the outfielder will be sidelined at least until late next week as a result of his placement on the DL. Ryan LaMarre was summoned from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding roster move and is a candidate -- along with Adam Engel -- to pick up starts in center field while Garcia is sidelined.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Departs with sore hamstring•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Settling in as primary center fielder•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Plates three Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Drives in career-high four•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: On bench Friday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Sitting Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...