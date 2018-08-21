White Sox's Leury Garcia: Sent to DL
Garcia was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a left hamstring strain.
Garcia suffered the injury during Monday's game against the Twins. The White Sox haven't provided a recovery timeline for the outfielder, though he'll be eligible to return Aug. 31 should he ultimately prove ready. Ryan LaMarre was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move, while Adam Engel figures to see the bulk of starts in center field while Garcia is on the mend.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Exits with hamstring strain•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Exits with apparent hamstring injury•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Still on bench Saturday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Enters for benched player•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Activated from DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...