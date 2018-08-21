Garcia was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a left hamstring strain.

Garcia suffered the injury during Monday's game against the Twins. The White Sox haven't provided a recovery timeline for the outfielder, though he'll be eligible to return Aug. 31 should he ultimately prove ready. Ryan LaMarre was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move, while Adam Engel figures to see the bulk of starts in center field while Garcia is on the mend.

