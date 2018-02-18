White Sox's Leury Garcia: Set to join spring training Monday
Garcia (thumb) is expected to arrive at spring training Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Upon his arrival, Garcia will participate in a workout with the rest of the White Sox on Monday. Garcia battled numerous finger and hand injuries during the 2017 season and was able to play in just 87 games, over which he hit .270/.316/.423 with nine home runs.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Comes to terms with White Sox•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Season over•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Lands on DL with sprained thumb•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Leaves with hand injury•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Back in lineup Sunday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Remains out Saturday•
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....