Garcia (thumb) is expected to arrive at spring training Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Upon his arrival, Garcia will participate in a workout with the rest of the White Sox on Monday. Garcia battled numerous finger and hand injuries during the 2017 season and was able to play in just 87 games, over which he hit .270/.316/.423 with nine home runs.

