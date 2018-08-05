Garcia will start in center field and bat seventh Sunday against the Rays, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

With Garcia entering the starting nine in center field for the fourth time in five games, it appears safe to conclude that he has displaced Adam Engel as the primary option at that position. Though the White Sox likely view the 27-year-old as more of a utility option for the long haul, Garcia has been a decent asset in AL-only formats and deeper mixed leagues this season when his playing time has been stable. He has delivered a solid .279 batting average over 246 plate appearances to go with an 11-for-12 success rate on stolen-base attempts.