Garcia started in right field then shifted to center after Luis Robert left Sunday's game with an apparent hip injury. He went 0-for-4 in a 5-0 loss to Cleveland.

Manager Tony La Russa said Robert is definitely headed to the injured list and more will be learned Monday when he undergoes additional testing. The injury appeared serious and could open the door to consistent at-bats for Garcia and Billy Hamilton as fill-ins. Garcia got off to a slow start but has hit a respectable .290 over the last 10 games.