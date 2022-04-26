Garcia is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.
Though everyday second baseman Josh Harrison (shoulder) returns to the lineup Tuesday as a designated hitter, Garcia will hit the bench after five consecutive starts at the keystone. Danny Mendick will fill in at second base Tuesday, but both he and Garcia should see their playing time trend down with Harrison healthy again and outfielder Luis Robert (groin) expected back in the lineup Wednesday.
