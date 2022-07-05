Garcia is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.
Garcia will give way to Josh Harrison at the keystone Tuesday, but the former still appears to be manager Tony La Russa's preferred second baseman at the moment. While drawing starts in each of the previous six games, Garcia went 7-for-24 (.292 average) with two doubles, two walks, four runs and two RBI.
