Garcia is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Indians, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Garcia will sit for a second consecutive game as Charlie Tilson -- who is 3-for-7 with a walk and a double in a pair of starts since joining the big club -- picks up another start in center field in his place. There has been no word of any injury at this point, so it seems like the White Sox are simply giving Tilson a look in center at the expense of Garcia.