Garcia is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Guardians.

Garcia will retreat to the bench for the front end of the twin bill after he started each of the White Sox's last four games while going 5-for-14 with three runs scored. Over the weekend, manager Tony La Russa said that Tim Anderson would be a candidate to sit for one game of the doubleheader, and since Anderson is in the lineup for Game 1, he could find himself on the bench for the nightcap. If that's the case, Garcia would likely fill in for Anderson at shortstop.