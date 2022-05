Garcia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Josh Harrison will fill in at second base for Garcia, whose season-long batting average dropped to .188 with an 0-for-4 showing in Tuesday's 16-3 loss. Harrison (.176 average) hasn't been any more productive at the plate this season, and manager Tony La Russa may continue to have both players share time at the keystone until one of the two heats up offensively.