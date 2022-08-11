Garcia will sit Thursday versus the Royals.
Garcia will be on the bench for a second game in a row after starting the previous four. It appears as if the 31-year-old is in a timeshare with Lenyn Sosa at shortstop until Tim Anderson (hand) returns from the 10-day injured list. Sosa will draw the start Thursday and bat eighth in the series finale.
