White Sox's Leury Garcia: Sitting out Monday
Garcia is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Indians, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The White Sox's lineup initially posted on MLB.com featured Garcia as the starting center fielder and leadoff man, but those duties will instead fall to Adam Engel and Yoan Moncada, respectively. It's unclear if an injury resulted in the lineup change, but the White Sox should provide word later Monday if that ended up being the case. Garcia started each of Chicago's first three games of 2019, going 3-for-14 with a double and RBI.
