Garcia is out of the lineup for the second game of Monday's doubleheader with Cleveland.

Garcia will cede his spot in center field to the hot-hitting Billy Hamilton, who has homered in both of his past two starts. The former still seems to have the grasp on an everyday role, and Garcia helped his cause by going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in the White Sox's 8-6 win in Game 1 of the twin bill.