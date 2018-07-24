White Sox's Leury Garcia: Sitting Tuesday
Garcia is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Angels.
Garcia was in line for a day off Monday, but had to be added to the lineup after Avisail Garcia (illness) was a late scratch. He will get his rest in this one after starting the last 10 games, hitting .316 with one home run and one steal over that stretch. Nicky Delmonico will start in left field, hitting seventh.
