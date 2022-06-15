Garcia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.
Garcia will give way to Josh Harrison at the keystone in the series finale after starting each of the past four games at the position. He turned in a pair of three-hit performances during that run of starts, so Garcia looks to have at least temporarily built up some security as a near-everyday player.
