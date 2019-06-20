Garcia went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Cubs.

Garcia took Jon Lester deep to lead off the game, recording his fifth homer of the season. Though he's not much of a power threat -- he's slugging just .384 across 274 plate appearances --Garcia has served as the team's leadoff hitter for nearly the entire season. That's helped him rack up 49 runs scored and seven stolen bases, supplementing a respectable .278 batting average.

