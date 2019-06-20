White Sox's Leury Garcia: Smacks solo homer
Garcia went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Cubs.
Garcia took Jon Lester deep to lead off the game, recording his fifth homer of the season. Though he's not much of a power threat -- he's slugging just .384 across 274 plate appearances --Garcia has served as the team's leadoff hitter for nearly the entire season. That's helped him rack up 49 runs scored and seven stolen bases, supplementing a respectable .278 batting average.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Hits safely in five straight•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Launches go-ahead homer•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Cranks third homer•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Has three hits in return•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Leading off Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Remains out Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...