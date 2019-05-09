Garcia (thumb) will start in center field and bat leadoff Thursday against the Indians, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Garcia was excluded from the lineup the past two days while dealing with a sore thumb, but he was able to enter both games as a late-inning defensive replacement. He apparently experienced no complications with his thumb while completing batting practice, clearing the way for him to reclaim his usual duties atop the order in the series finale.