Garcia will start in center field and act as the White Sox's leadoff hitter in Thursday's game against the Royals, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

A right-hander (Brad Keller) is on the hill for the Royals in the season opener, so Garcia's inclusion in the lineup suggests he may have beaten out Adam Engel for the top job in center field. Garcia likely earned the nod on the back of his excellent spring, during which he posted a 1.103 OPS in 20 games. Fantasy players shouldn't expect anything remotely close to that level of production during the regular season, but Garcia will at least have some appeal in deeper mixed leagues and AL-only formats if he sticks atop the lineup versus right-handers.