White Sox's Leury Garcia: Starts at short for Anderson
Garcia served as the shortstop in place of the injured Tim Anderson (ankle) on Wednesday. He went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in an 8-7 win over Boston.
Garcia filled for Anderson mid-game Tuesday as well. Anderson's injury looked serious enough to require a stint on the injured list, so there may be a need for a fill-in shortstop over the next couple of weeks. That could mean Garcia or Jose Rondon, who had been filling in at second base for Yolmer Sanchez (illness). Adding to the infield intrigue is a knee injury to third baseman Yoan Moncada, who left Wednesday's game after getting hit by a pitch. The White Sox will use their off day Thursday to figure out a plan for the infield ahead of Friday's series opener against the Twins.
