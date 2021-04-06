Garcia started at shortstop and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's 6-0 win over the Mariners.

Garcia, who entered Sunday's game when primary shortstop Tim Anderson injured his hamstring, was back at short Monday. The super-utility Garcia has started three games this season, playing left field, second base and now shortstop. Anderson's injury was not initially considered serious, but the team awaits results of an MRI.