Garcia started at shortstop in place of the injured Tim Anderson (groin) on Friday and went 4-for-5 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in an 11-5 win over the Royals.

The White Sox placed Anderson on the 10-day injured list Saturday and will need a fill-in at shortstop in the near term. Garcia, who filled in for Anderson when he was injured Friday, is the logical choice.