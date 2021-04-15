Garcia started at shortstop and went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-0 win over Cleveland.

The multi-positional Garcia filled in for injured shortstop Tim Anderson (hamstring), who is expected to be activated off the injured list Thursday. Garcia has moved around the field, appearing in nine of 12 games for the White Sox. Now that playing time at shortstop will dry up, Garcia could get looks in left field, where several players are rotating in to replace the injured Eloy Jimenez (pectoral). That's in addition to his usual infield utility fill-in role. Garcia is slashing .129/.156/.194 with two RBI, one one stolen base and four runs scored.