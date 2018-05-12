Garcia started in center field Friday against the Cubs and went 0-for-4 in an 11-2 loss.

Garcia had been yanked from the White Sox's previous game for lack of hustle. Manager Rick Renteria apparently was satisfied that his message got through to Garcia, who is getting starts at second base while Yoan Moncada (hamstring) is on the disabled list and in center field for the perpetually slumping Adam Engel.