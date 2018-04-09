Garcia started in center field for a second consecutive day and went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases and a run scored in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Rays.

Garcia's name has been in the starting lineup three of the last four games, and he could be a threat to take the starting center field job from Adam Engel (.174). He's 4-for-13 with a double, a run scored, two RBI and two steals during his three-start run.