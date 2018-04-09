White Sox's Leury Garcia: Starts in center again
Garcia started in center field for a second consecutive day and went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases and a run scored in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Rays.
Garcia's name has been in the starting lineup three of the last four games, and he could be a threat to take the starting center field job from Adam Engel (.174). He's 4-for-13 with a double, a run scored, two RBI and two steals during his three-start run.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Drives in two Thursday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Returns to action•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Could return Friday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Away from team for personal matter•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Chances of starting improving•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Takes cuts at camp•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...