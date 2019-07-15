Garcia started in center field and went 1-for-3 in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Athletics.

Garcia has been the primary starter at shortstop while Tim Anderson (ankle) is on the shelf, but shifted back to his normal spot in center field for Sunday's game while Jose Rondon started at short. If the White Sox start dealing pieces at the trade deadline, Garcia could be one of them. He's slashing .292/.326/.391, indicating no dropoff during a season in which he's made a career high in plate appearances. If he is traded, the possibility exists that he would be merely a utility fill-in for a contender.