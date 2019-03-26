Garcia started in center field and hit leadoff, going 0-for-1 with a walk and run scored in Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

All spring it was presumed Adam Engel would be the starter in center field, and he could be come Opening Day, but Garcia's boffo spring has put himself into the mix. He leads the White Sox during spring training with a .431 average (22-for-51) to go with six extra-base hits and eight RBI.