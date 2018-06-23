White Sox's Leury Garcia: Starts in left field Friday
Garcia started in left field and went 2-for-4 in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Athletics.
Garcia had been activated earlier in the day after missing 28 games with a knee injury and immediately produced his 10th multi-hit game of the season. He did show some rust, however, letting a single get by him in left field for an error. Prior to his injury, Garcia had been a lineup regular and is hitting .270 with nine stolen bases in 40 games this season.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Activated from disabled list•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Rehabbing at Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Runs bases Thursday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Placed on DL•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Exits with knee sprain•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Fills in for Delmonico on Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.