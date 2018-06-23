Garcia started in left field and went 2-for-4 in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Athletics.

Garcia had been activated earlier in the day after missing 28 games with a knee injury and immediately produced his 10th multi-hit game of the season. He did show some rust, however, letting a single get by him in left field for an error. Prior to his injury, Garcia had been a lineup regular and is hitting .270 with nine stolen bases in 40 games this season.