White Sox's Leury Garcia: Starts rehab assignment Wednesday
Garcia (finger) will begin a rehab assignment with the Arizona rookie-league club Wednesday.
Garcia has been out since mid-June with a sprained finger, and although it's taken longer than expected, the outfielder is finally ready head out on a rehab assignment. He had been recovering in Arizona since the beginning of July, but wasn't able to play in any lives games until this point. Barring any setbacks during his rehab, Garcia should be able to return to the White Sox right around the beginning of August.
