Garcia started at shortstop for the third consecutive game and went 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI in Saturday's 10-3 loss to the Twins.

It looks like manager Rick Renteria wants Garcia as the primary fill-in at short while Tim Anderson (ankle) is on the injured list. That was not clear over the last few days while the White Sox dealt with injuries to infielders Yolmer Sanchez (illness) and Yoan Moncada (knee), but with all hands available Saturday, Renteria stuck with Garcia at short while Jose Rondon (.527 OPS) was back on the bench. Saturday was his eighth infield start (seven at short, one at second base).